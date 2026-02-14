"AITA for wanting to will everything to my nephews when I die?"

A little background. I am 67 and I remarried about 12 years ago. I’ve never had children of my own, but I now have 2 grown stepchildren. I have a relationship with them and love them but we aren’t very close.

In my will I have them each getting half of my inheritance. One of them is extremely successful so money isn’t a problem for him. The other is married and her husband is fairly successful. She is a stay at home mom.

Five months ago my sister passed away. (i won’t go into how heartbroken I am, that’s for another subreddit). She raised her 2 sons as a single mom. The dad is not in their lives.