'AITA for wanting to will everything to my nephews when I die?'

A little background. I am 67 and I remarried about 12 years ago. I’ve never had children of my own, but I now have 2 grown stepchildren. I have a relationship with them and love them but we aren’t very close.
In my will I have them each getting half of my inheritance. One of them is extremely successful so money isn’t a problem for him. The other is married and her husband is fairly successful. She is a stay at home mom.
Five months ago my sister passed away. (i won’t go into how heartbroken I am, that’s for another subreddit). She raised her 2 sons as a single mom. The dad is not in their lives.
One son is on the spectrum and high functioning, but will most likely always work minimum wage jobs. The other works too, but is kind of a lost soul, and although college educated he is still trying to find himself. That doesn’t pay well either. And my broke sister had nothing to leave them. They are both struggling.
I won’t have a lot to leave behind when I die, but it’s really hard for me to think that whatever I do have is going to my step kids who won’t care about me once I’m gone. My sister was my best friend always.
I want to honor her by helping her sons when I kick the bucket. My husband doesn’t agree with me. He doesn’t have relationships with his own nieces and nephews. And Because of the way he wrote his will, we would both have to redo them.
My question - AITA for wanting my inheritance to go to my nephews and not the stepchildren? It would be hard to split 4 ways because there probably won’t be a whole lot left with this horrible economy.
NTA, leave it to your nephews but consider doing so in a trust who can be responsible for your nephew with autism so he isnt vulnerable and it can support him long term.
You met your “stepchildren” in your mid 50’s. They shouldn’t expect any inheritance from you. You didn’t raise them, they are kinda more your husbands kids than actual stepchildren to be fair.
“My husband doesn’t agree with me”
It’s really not his decision. Of course he is biased towards wanting his kids to get even more. I’d say give it to your nephews. NTA.
This. My dad remarried, and now that my oldest (estranged) sister is living with them, she is getting into fights with my step siblings about how she should be included in the inheritance...from a family we have never met and really barely know. The rest of us think she is absolutely ridiculous and wrong.
So from an adult stepkid's perspective, they have no rights to what you leave behind. Honoring your sister by helping your nephews makes a lot of sense and is beautiful, so stick to your guns OP.
NTA, leave it to your nephews. Can you make a clause that if your husband passes first, the money you got from him, that you didn’t use, can be passed to his children when you pass?
NTA. I wish you didn't have to even tell him! Maybe that's bad of me but your money should go to who you want to have it. I'm confused why you had the stepchildren in your will when you said you aren't close to them. WHY?!!
shynedell (OP)
I don’t have any other family. It had to go somewhere!
Rewrite your wills. He can leave all his money to his kids and you leave yours to your nephews or split everything 4 ways if he is agreeable to this. They are struggling right now though and could use the help so maybe consider just gifting them each whatever you can afford and then whatever is left when you die can go to the step kids.
Is this your husbands money, your money, or your shared assets that you're talking about?
shynedell (OP)
Definitely mine. But if he goes first… I think that’s what worries him.
NTA There is no obligation to leave your estate to your stepchildren. Or even biological children. You are free to distribute however you see fit. There is nothing wrong in leaving it to your nephews.
NTA - Leave the inheritance to your nephews, they've been in your life longer than your stepkids. It might inconvenience your husband, to have the wills redone. Maybe leave something small to the step kids if you really want to, but considering they're older they'll be fine. Your nephews will be how you are remembered once you're gone. The steps have their dad's inheritance. They don't need yours.
NTA, your husband needs some empathy. One doesn’t need to have nieces and nephews to understand where you might be coming from. You do need to redo the will altogether though, so his children still gets his assets if he passes first (so it doesn’t go to you and then therefore your nephews - THAT is also unfair). If he’s not willing to compromise then that’s just selfish and he wants his kids to have all the cake.
An inheritance should go to family, not spouses or step-kids. Your nephews would have a much better life with that inheritance and you would feel better taking care of them. Change your will. If you have an IRA or investments, put your nephews on as alternate beneficiaries. That way if anything happens to you and your husband, your nephews will get that money before probate and a will.