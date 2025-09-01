"AITA for being willing to end my marriage because I refuse to uproot my kids from their life to follow my stepkids?"

My wife and I have been together for 4 years, married for almost 2. We both have children. My daughter is 11 and my son is 9. We lost their mom when they were younger.

My wife had been divorced for many years and shared custody of her 15 and 16 year old's with her ex until a few months ago when he was granted permission to move to another state with their kids, because their kids wanted to go with their dad.

My wife doesn't want to be away from her kids for long periods of time and she has told me she's moving. She feels like she needs to be near her kids. I support this. But I won't move my kids away from family, friends and stability to do this. My kids don't want to move either.