'AITA for winning a couple million in the lottery and giving half to my ex BEFORE I met my current GF?' UPDATED

"AITA for winning a couple of million on the lottery and giving half to my ex BEFORE I met my current girlfriend?"

So I’m 35m and was with my ex from school until 5 years ago. We have a child together too that we both coparent really well. We never fall out and with each other but the love and attraction has all gone (she cheated on me but there’s more to the story than that and it’s not all on her).

Two years ago I happened to win around £4m on the lottery. My first thought was my child. I wanted him to grow up with an equal life like he has mine and the less stress his parents have the less stress he has. I decided to split the win with my ex. We have both been sensible with the money.