"AITA for wishing my daughter would just pass away already?"

Trigger Warning: Talk of cancer and death.

My oldest daughter who is 17 has been fighting cancer for 11 years now. She has fought really strong and bravely. She has beaten it 4 times already but every single time it just comes back stronger and way more aggressive.

Last time she beat it was two years ago and we actually thought it was finally done but back in June it came back way more aggressive and stronger than ever and right now she’s in stage 4 and honestly it doesn’t look good at all.

She just looks tired and defeated and she’s in pain all the damn time. It absolutely destroys me seeing her like that in pain without being able to do literally anything about it.