'AITA for withdrawing our entire bank balance because my husband says his paycheck is 'his'?'

When I found that out, I asked him if he would consider splitting that money with me since I haven’t really had the opportunity to save the same way. My savings kept getting used for emergencies and household expenses. He told me that was my fault and that I should have saved better.

I tried explaining that I DID save. I had $4,000 saved but it ended up getting used for things that came up that we needed to pay for. I told him I feel like I’ve been drowning in bills while he has been able to save because his paycheck is treated like personal money.

During that conversation he also told me that the reason he is saving so aggressively is because he wants to have retirement savings and he doesn’t want to end up like me with no retirement.