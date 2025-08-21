'AITA for withholding financial support from my son until he passes a paternity test?'

She and my son sent others after me and either lied and overplayed what things were like at home and I just got tired defending myself. I was going to let things be until either my wife or son contacted my job and made hurtful accusations about a female employee that I've been mentoring for the past year and that's when I snapped. I'm filing for divorce.

The house is paid off so I'm willing to let her have it but until a judge says so I've stopped putting money in any of the accounts that she has access to and only make payments to the credit card with the $4k limit so she has money to buy groceries, get gas, and pay for her other expenses.