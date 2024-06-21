Woman abandons boyfriend when he asks her to raise someone else's child. AITA? UPDATED 3X

And now, UPDATE 1:

the update: im not sure how im supposed to do this so ill leave the update here ig Some of you said my reaction was over the top and i should listen to him first and you were right. I admit I might have jumped too fast to that conclusion and I should probably work on that.

I decided to meet him and talk, we did and at first he denied that he ever did anything and said he just randomly thought of that question but in the end he admitted that he did cheat on me.

He swore that it was just a mistake and it only happened once but the woman he cheated on me with got pregnant and didn't want to get an abortion.