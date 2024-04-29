Woman accepts $50,000 from parents for a big wedding, elopes instead. 'My parents are furious.' AITA?

"AITA for accepting money from my parents for my wedding then eloping?"

My parents gave each of my brothers $50,000 when they graduated from university as a downpayment on their home. When I graduated they did not do the same for me. I asked about it and they said my husband should provide. I wasn't married. I still lived at home.

Three years later I met my husband. We dated for a year and then we got engaged. My parents were overjoyed. When we set a date they gave me a check for $50,000 to pay for the wedding. WTF?

I took the check and we eloped. We then used the check for a downpayment on a house. My husband had a similar amount saved up so we are in a good spot with equity. My parents are furious that they didn't get a big wedding for all their friends and family to attend.