Woman accommodates SEVERAL dietary restrictions for graduation party menu; 'I draw the line at my friend's GF. She's RIDICULOUS.' UPDATED

gestalt writes:

This has always been my main issue with vegans. The majority seem to develop a very high opinion of themselves, not only expecting everyone to bow to their every whim because they chose a different diet, but outright condemning anyone who doesn't follow their beliefs.

They become very difficult to be around, which I'm sure just makes their attitude worse, then have the gall to wonder why no one wants to be around them.

I know there are people out there eating vegan for medical reasons, and I'm sure there must be some vegans who are also nice people, it is the few times I have met a vegan they have always been one of the insufferable ones.