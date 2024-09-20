Woman accused of excluding older sister from family events; 'Your parentification trauma isn't my problem.'AITA?

When this woman feels bad about her sister's problems, she asks the internet:

"AITA for excluding my older sister for having parentification trauma?"

My (35F) younger siblings (34F, 31M, 31F, 30M) were practically raised by our oldest sister (40F). Neither of our parents were there for us, so she had to act like a mother to us despite being a child herself.

She never had time for studying, socialising, or hobbies, and both her grades and her mental health were greatly affected. She started working at age 13 and dropped out of school at 16 to work full time to support us.

Due to her childhood, she can’t handle being around children at all. They trigger her trauma, and she starts crying, panicking, and having anxiety attacks. We’ve all tried to be supportive of her.