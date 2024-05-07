Woman accused by MIL of 'devil worship' when she shaves her 3 yo daughter's hair. AITA? UPDATED 3X OVER 1 YEAR

My husband was kind of in all my friend groups from college and beyond and I really don't have any friends that are exactly 'neutral' since we went to college at the same place and now work at the same place.

I miss India a lot, where I have a strong support system with my family and friends, or staying in the US. It's not really the 70's or 80's anymore, there would not be a significant difference in our lifestyle if I live in the US or India right now.

Moving back to India would give me the emotional and family support that I really need right now, but I worry about the potential racism Maya, might face in India as a half-black girl.