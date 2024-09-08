Woman accused of 'tricking' SIL into trying her diet; 'You're SNEAKY AND UNREASONABLE.' AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about her diet, she asks the internet:
I (28F) have been keto for the last two years. I tried it because I was always feeling bloated and crappy after eating and was struggling to lose weight.
Keto really helped with my IBS and other gastro symptoms and I've lost some weight and am keeping it off.
My brother (25M) married my SIL(24F) last year. SIL and I have always been cordial and she's a nice lady but we haven't gotten close yet.
I'm really close to my brother so I see him often and usually have lunch or dinner together at least once a week.
SIL eats a ton of fast food and pasta and generally unhealthy stuff, but works out a lot so manages to stay thin. She doesn't have the most mature palate but bro is pretty open minded and had tried and liked keto food with me.
She and my brother know I'm keto and SIL sometimes makes fun of me for it and tells me I should just 'eat some pasta' a lot and just work out like she does. Usually it's just a few joking sort of comments every now and then and she's not rude about it so I've let it slide.
Yesterday i invited her and brother to my place for dinner. I asked him and SIL if they had any preferences or ideas for what to have for dinner. My brother said anything was fine and they were excited for my cooking.
I made a tasty keto meal, and tried to make stuff I thought SIL would like too. I did bacon wrapped sausages as a main, one of my favorites, and then a side of cauliflower rice with broccoli and bacon.
They came over and my SIL was acting a little strange as I brought out the food and asked 'jokingly' where the bread was but everything was going fine.
We were partway thru the meal when my brother asked what everything was. I told them and my SIL got upset, saying that I tricked them with 'fake rice', and that I was being sneaky and unreasonable and trying to force keto on her.
She refused to eat with us after that and ordered some fast food takeout. I was a little offended and then I suggested to my brother afterwards that maybe we could just do a meal the two of us and SIL overheard...
and accused me of trying to force others to do keto and leaving her out, and why couldn't I just make real rice or pasta like a 'normal person' and that I should have known better than to make my 'weird food' for other people, and that I was being a bh.
I didn't mean to offend my SIL I guess I should of known and tried to make some carb but the food was really tasty and I didn't think i was forcing anyone... So sanity check here, AITA??
purpe writes:
NTA. I'm not keto and not interested in being keto, but who serves and requires bready/starchy carbs with every primary meal?
I mean a protein and veggies is a pretty standard dinner around here. I do bread, rice, pasta with a dinner maybe 3 times a week. I think that's pretty normal.
psychot writes:
ESH - I have 0 idea why someone going to a person's house would expect not to eat within the host's diet, and I have 0 idea why you're judging her eating habits like it's your business.
agahs writes:
While I think the SIL is TA for being ruder, I think OP is also kind of an ass, because between the bacon wrapped sausages and the cauliflower rice the food on offer is on my “gross things Americans eat” list.
Bacon wrapping anything makes it taste like liver, and cauliflower rice takes the worst cruciferous vegetable and somehow makes it worse. Good on OP for finding a diet that works for him, but we’re gonna have to find something other than sharing meals to do together.