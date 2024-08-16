Woman accused of 'ruining' sister's honeymoon; 'WHAT? I was just being HONEST about our MOTHER!?' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Now we are all adults. My mom wants space and peace now and she will not be dragged into more drama. That she wishes my sister to stop being like her father believing all people are her property and puppets. And after that she can take the same amount of time to reflect then they could maybe reconsider their relationship.

So if it takes you 5 years to be a decent human, then take another 5 years to make sure and reflect, then maybe we can consider reconnecting. Until then I wish you the best life but I don’t want to be a part of it.

She didn’t write any letter to me and told me that we could always keep in touch (we talk 5-7 times a week) and I am welcome to visit and stay with her and her husband anytime I wanted.