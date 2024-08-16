Woman accused of 'ruining' sister's honeymoon; 'WHAT? I was just being HONEST about our MOTHER!?' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks the internet:
Mom and dad got divorced when my sister Sam and I were 13 and 10. That was 12 years ago. My father was a cheater and still is (onto his forth marriage).
Mom met her bf George a year after the divorce but she kept it a secret and didn’t introduce him to us until two years later. Until she was sure that he was the one. That was the time I have seen my mother the happiest in a relationship (she’s always been a happy and bubbly person).
Sam hated George with all her might because she loves my father very much and he was very heartbroken that mom moved on. He even attempted on his own life. My sister never forgave my mom for it and threatened to cut contact if my mom didn’t dump her bf. My mom did.
Afterwards my mom was very depressed and down but my sister and dad were happy. Then my sister left for college a few months later. I know for a fact that my mom started seeing her bf again a year ago, she’s been happy again.
My sister got married last weekend yesterday we had a lunch before she and her husband were to leave for their honeymoon. When I arrived, she waa a bit down. Apparently she asked mom to join us but mom declined.
So she opened up saying that since mom dumped her bf she has been very distant and cold with my sister. Never rude or mean or angry, just cold. If she asked her anything or needed something, mom would be there for her (like when my sister had severe covid) but other than that, she never contacted my sister on her own volition.
My sister was telling me that maybe mom never will be happy again because of her ending her relationship. I told her not to worry about it because they are still seeing each other behind our backs and that mom seemed very happy.
My sister was shocked and she started yelling in the middle of the restaurant and started trying to call mom to ask her. Them she called an ah for never telling her before now. I just never thought it was a secret that I was hiding.
Just a private matter and I thought my sister knew too because how couldn’t she realize that mom has been happy again and have been going for weekend getaways.
My sister is not [sic, now] demanding that mom would break up with her bf or she would go no contact and I feel like the ah for everything including miscalculating that my sister still has the same stan.
Relevant Comments:
Top Commenter: NTA - Your sister is over-reacting. Not everything is about her. P.S. You didn't ruin her honeymoon.
OOP: I feel like it is my mistake to start this again. My mom told my sister that she is an adult now and free to go NC. Now my sister thinks my mom and I are ah
Commenter: You cannot govern your life worrying about how your sister is going to react. You spoke the facts. You had no intention of malice. Sis ought to be able to handle this information without making a scene.
Info, what did her partner think?
OOP: I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to any of them since and he wasn’t at the lunch
Commenter: Your sister's an absolute dickhead, pal. You are NTA for "ruining her honeymoon", but you should probably have kept your mouth shut. Not for your sister's sake, but it wasn't your secret to tell. I don't know how you could think she knew when you had to tell her. Soft YTA for that.
OOP: It was more like I just said it like a known fact, like don’t worry it didn’t stop them from seeing each other.
But I fully agree to the soft YTA. I am so sorry
Commenter: Ah yeah, I understand like, but you just might have been more discreet seeing as that seems to be the way your Mum wants to play it. What you could do is let your Ma know that it's cool with you, though. Might be nice for her to know. GL.
OOP: Yeah I called her and apologized but she doesn’t seem to be mad at all or treated it as a secret. She just said I am sorry I didn’t tell frankly. I will talk more when I see her.
Commenter: Sister is an AH. Mom is a saint. Let sister go NC. She has a husband and a life of her own. Who is she to dictate? In fact have mom a deal with sister; they can both leave their men! (I am obviously being sarcastic)
OOP: Haha yeah that would put things in perspective. Why didn’t I think of that? To ask her what she would do if I told her to leave her husband
Commenter: Your sister needs to grow up. She's doing your father's dirty work by keeping her single. I think your mother would be justified in skipping your sisters wedding. Why should your mother be alone. Now that your sister is a married woman. She needs to get over herself.
OOP: My mom did attend the wedding but my sister felt that she wasn’t really acting like a mother who’s daughter is getting married.
Thing is, she isn’t opposed to mom dating either that’s why I wasn’t careful about not telling her. Just that she’s back with that specific bf. I don’t get it.
One more thought from OOP:
Thats the problem though. She isn’t expecting her to be single forever and was even talking about her maybe needing to meet someone so she isn’t opposed to the notion. That’s why I felt more relaxed about telling her about George because I honestly thought that she knew or at least wouldn’t care
Now she is very upset and devastated after my mom’s response to her that she is free to go no contact. A couple of days after her wedding
So my mom and George are getting married and none of us is invited. Just some of their closest friends and George’s children and their parents. They are getting married in September and moving to another city.
She sent my sister a letter telling her that this time she was the one who is asking for NC. That she has done her job now and raised two well adjusted and happy daughters and she believes her duties are being fulfilled.
Now we are all adults. My mom wants space and peace now and she will not be dragged into more drama. That she wishes my sister to stop being like her father believing all people are her property and puppets. And after that she can take the same amount of time to reflect then they could maybe reconsider their relationship.
So if it takes you 5 years to be a decent human, then take another 5 years to make sure and reflect, then maybe we can consider reconnecting. Until then I wish you the best life but I don’t want to be a part of it.
She didn’t write any letter to me and told me that we could always keep in touch (we talk 5-7 times a week) and I am welcome to visit and stay with her and her husband anytime I wanted.
Now sure how to feel. My sister is the one who hurt her and yet she only decided to move on once she made sure my sister was happily married but what about me?
Relevant Comments: Is OOP invited to the wedding? No I am not invited
What sis is doing now:
My sister is now demanding that my mother leave her estate to us because “it was my dad’s money anyway” and trying to contact lawyers about that.
I honestly don’t blame mom and I don’t want anything to do with her or my dad.
My dad is raging too saying how he loved mom and she never forgiven him and honestly he says that she is cheating on him even now and acting all heartbroken
Commenter: If you talk to mom 5-7 times a week, can you not ask her why she’s similarly excluding you? Did you copy any of your sister’s behavior? You also need to apologize for using her personal life as gossip for the family or as a tool to get your sister agitated.
OOP: (downvoted) No I did not but I kept away from both sister and father and didn’t have an opinion
OOP's relationships: I am already LC [low contact] with both my father and sister almost NC [no contact] with my father since he cheated