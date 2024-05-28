Woman accused of 'stealing' her friend's wedding; 'I'm NOT giving it back.' AITA?

Here’s where I may be the AH. After I found out that the wedding was canceled I got in touch with Shelby’s florist, Caterer, venue, etc. I didn’t exactly steal her wedding, but the ideas that were given to me are quite similar because they were the few available options seeing as how we were in a rush.

I even chose the same date that her and Austin were planning to get married because I knew that all of our friends would be available. Now I just found out from Shelby that her and Matt plan to do the exact same wedding that her and Austin were going to do, just different groom.