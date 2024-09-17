Woman accuses newly 'skinny' sister of being 'abused' by 'fat-shaming' misogynist husband; sister says, 'YOU'RE WRONG.' AITA?

When this woman is concerned about her sister, she asks the internet:



"AITA because my sister has to stay skinny?"

Growing up my sister was always average to slightly chubby but a few years ago she got married and then suddenly became super skinny. We didn't see her for a few months after her wedding so it was a huge shock when we finally saw her thin body. I honestly thought she had anorexia or something like that.

My parents even asked her if she was unwell and her husband was the one who brushed us all off and made a comment about how beautiful she looks.