Woman accuses sister's BF of trying to poison HER BF; 'I know I'm right.' AITA? UPDATED

Obviously I was a bit irritated as it was literally the worst timing, but said okay. He was about to leave the room, when I saw he’d put the duck in a small baguette. I asked where he’d got it from and he said he’d brought it with him.

I panicked and flew around the kitchen, cleaning up all the crumbs he’d made and throwing away any food that wasn’t covered. I was so stressed out and close to tears - my partner wasn’t diagnosed with coeliac disease until his late 20s and his digestive system is in a bad way.

His doctors have said the next gluten incident could put him in the hospital - with him possibly needing to have a stoma bag for the rest of his life.