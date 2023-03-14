Woman accuses step cousin of using 'nepo privilege,' 'focus on yourself;' AITA?

When it comes to family connections, nepotism, and networking, it can be difficult to determine who actually "deserves" their lot in life...

Calling out a family member for using a networking opportunity because you're jealous is certainly going to make you the most infamous subject in that week's group chat, though. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to accuse her stepcousin of some ugly envy, people were there to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling my stepcousin a jealous b*tch because she said I get everything because of "nepo privilege?"

Me and my stepcousin (I'll name her Lia for this post) are in the same field. We work at a company which is co-owned by my boyfriend's dad. To put it simply, Lia's jealous. She thinks I don't deserve to be there and get everything handed to me. I'm a hard worker and got a promotion recently, which set her off even more.