Woman accuses step cousin of using 'nepo privilege,' 'focus on yourself;' AITA?

Calling out a family member for using a networking opportunity because you're jealous is certainly going to make you the most infamous subject in that week's group chat, though. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to accuse her stepcousin of some ugly envy, people were there to help.
Me and my stepcousin (I'll name her Lia for this post) are in the same field. We work at a company which is co-owned by my boyfriend's dad. To put it simply, Lia's jealous. She thinks I don't deserve to be there and get everything handed to me. I'm a hard worker and got a promotion recently, which set her off even more.
Both of us had actually been applying to some other jobs as well, she got one of them so she's going to move out of state soon. I also got an offer but decided to stay here because of the promotion.