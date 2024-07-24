Woman acts exactly like boyfriend's ex-stepsister to prove a point; BF retaliates, 'You're a MANIPULATOR.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman acts like her boyfriend's stepsister to help him understand something, she asks the internet:

"AITA for acting like my boyfriend’s stepsister to prove a point?"

My (27f) bf (26m) “Matt” and I have been together nearly four years, and moved in together earlier this year.

His stepsister “Clara” is currently staying with us for a few weeks on and off and that’s where the problem arises. Clara has always been a “princess” type. That’s her thing, whatever. But it’s always annoyed me how Matt reacts to it.

He goes along with it completely, he is her doormat from the second she arrives until the second she leaves. I always figured that’s his choice and his business so I never said anything about it but since she’s been staying it’s really been bothering me.