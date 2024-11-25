Woman admits; 'I DON'T treat my autistic brother as family.' AITA?

I have always had a terrible relationship with him and can not imagine us ever liking each other. My mom has sent me to tons of programs with him about autism for me to “learn about how to support him.”

My mom has repeatedly told me that he would become better in the future, and this hope that she had given me was a sad expectation. He has begun to get increasingly worse as we have gotten older.

My older brother had started to manipulate people constantly and has become extremely entitled. When I was 14, we had a big argument while my parents were out. When they returned, he told them I had been watching him in the showers. I was shocked and angry, and so were my parents.