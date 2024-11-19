Woman admits; 'My husband's eating disorder has ruined my joy of cooking.' UPDATED

That being said, it sucks when your love and enthusiasm for something goes unappreciated. My fiance care so little about holidays that he managed to snuff out my love for Christmas. I call him the Grinch.

Constantly putting in all that work into decorating, gift giving and food and be met with indifference really gnawed at me. At least be happy that it's making me happy, you know? But at least he manages to fake it now that we have a daughter, lol!

And don't throw out food in the future! It's such a waste. Your love and effort went into that meal. Pack it up and bring it to someone who'll enjoy it! I always bake more than my family can scarf down - so now everybody around us gets a taste. Colleagues? Yup? Family and friends? Yup.