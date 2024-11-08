Woman admits; 'I don't want to visit my husband's extended family.' AITA?

I honestly dealt with a lot of the same stuff with my husband, my family are very disparate, very broken, and we all enjoy our space from one another, even if we love each other. Meanwhile his family regularly will just........pop in. It's horrifying. So I feel your side of things from a different space.

The other thing I'd suggest, is maybe trying to forge your own, proactive relationships with his family. This is what I had to do.

What I mean is like, say he has an aunt that you get along with when you talk to her about knitting. Instead of waiting for him to drag you over to her house where you'll have to find a way to bring up knitting so that you have something to do for that hour, invite her to a local knitting circle once a month.