Woman desperately seeks advice about her blended family; 'I have no clue how to parent.' UPDATED

Does your daughter have a separate family he feels left out of? Does he misinterpret the things she gets as the oldest, as given to her for other reasons instead?

Even if there are somewhat valid (in his mind) reasons, it should be addressed that being mad about something can be okay.

Being HURTFUL about something is appalling. And he hurt many people with his words. He also hurt himself, because none of you can unhear it. The onus is now on him to prove through actions that he’s worthy of being forgiven.

Update:

Thank you to everyone who commented on my last post. Last night, my daughter was in tears again, so both her dad and I went to snuggle with her. He told her that he loved her very much and that she was his child, and that he wished he got to meet her sooner.