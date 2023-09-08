Parent agrees with school for punishing daughter for violating dress code, asks AITA?

The dresscode debate rages on as some people find dresscodes helpful to eliminate "distractions" for students while others feel like it's an archaic tool to police the way women dress.
Ok_Sink7611 writes:
This is about my youngest. I would like to start off by saying that the dress code is very reasonable; the rule is simple – don't show undergarments. This rule seems to affect the guys more than the girls (the issue of pants not being held up and boxers being visible).
I have three kids, and the older two have never been dress-coded. Now, my daughter came home wearing her gym clothes because she got dress-coded.
The school sent an email with a picture of the shirt she was wearing.
They took the picture after my daughter changed, and it was a sheer swim top cover-up. It makes complete sense to me why she was dress-coded, and she received a warning for it.
However, both my daughter and my oldest daughter are upset with me because they feel I didn't stand up for her. Even my sister is on my case now since the kids told her, and they all think I am a jerk. I'd appreciate some outside opinions on this.
iris-apophenia says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). I don't see anything to fight here. The rules aren't unreasonable, your daughter wasn't wrongly accused of breaking them, and the punishment isn't going have any long term consequences on her education or wellbeing. You're not being a jerk, you're being a parent.
DommeDelicious says:
NTA. “Underwear covered” is a totally reasonable dress code and theres not really anything to fight here. She broke the rule, she was told “hey, don’t do that”, parents alerted and asked to change clothes. All very appropriate and even handed responses.
NaughtyAngel1212 says:
NTA. Kids need to learn what type of clothes are appropriate for each situation. Like it or not we still live in a society where your value is judged by appearance, especially professionally, and kids need to be taught that you can’t just wear whatever you want to every situation and event.
wewillkyouup says:
NTA, a sheer top at school no not right. Great shes confident in herself and happy to show it off but there is time and places to wear that
Even in collage/work/restraint's that would cause you issues. Talk to them and be honest its not about what they wore its the place they wore it
School have dress codes and you need to follow it as long as boy/girls are all treated the same for breaking the dress codes then thats that.
