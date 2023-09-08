Parent agrees with school for punishing daughter for violating dress code, asks AITA?

My daughter's school sent her home with a dresscode violation and I didn't stick up for her because I thought it was appropriate.

The dresscode debate rages on as some people find dresscodes helpful to eliminate "distractions" for students while others feel like it's an archaic tool to police the way women dress.

Ok_Sink7611 writes:

This is about my youngest. I would like to start off by saying that the dress code is very reasonable; the rule is simple – don't show undergarments. This rule seems to affect the guys more than the girls (the issue of pants not being held up and boxers being visible).

I have three kids, and the older two have never been dress-coded. Now, my daughter came home wearing her gym clothes because she got dress-coded.

The school sent an email with a picture of the shirt she was wearing.