Woman asks another customer to turn phone off speaker at high-end restaurant. AITA? 'This is OVER.'

"AITA for asking a woman to turn her phone off speaker at a high end restaurant?"

My (50/f), husband (52/m) took my mother and her partner out to dinner at a 4 star restaurant. We had just finished our appetizers when the table next to us was seated, middle aged woman and a teenager. As the woman walked by our table she had her cell phone in hand and I quickly realized she was on a phone call and it was on speaker.

The other tables around us were also occupied and people at those started turning toward her as the conversation was very loud. The woman and the person on the call were essentially speaking to each other with raised voices. Our entrees were brought out and despite several people around the woman just kept going with her conversation, phone propped up by her water glass while the teenager was on her phone.