Woman asks boyfriend to pay appraised price for vase his kid broke, 'he makes 800K.' AITA?

"AITA for asking my boyfriend to send me the appraised price for the vase his son broke when I got it for much cheaper?"

So I (23F) am an avid shopper and I love to get things at estate sales in my area. I buy all my designer goods (most vintage so its amazing quality) from them and they’re a hidden gem since barely any people even go to them in my area so Ive been able to find amazing things.

I bought so much jewelry/clothes/furniture from estate sales that I later get appraised for thousands while I spent 300 on it max. Ive been able to find amazing things for a cheap price.

I love to decorate my condo with the things I buy and make sure all my extremely expensive things are kept safe in a storage unit. Once I buy a house in the next upcoming years is when I will bring them out.