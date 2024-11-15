Woman asks coworker not to eat her 'cultural' food in the break room. AITA?

"AITA for asking my coworker not to eat her cultural food in the break room?"

I know how the title sounds, and I’m sure as you begin reading this post it’ll sound worse but please hear me out.

I (25f) have a wonderful coworker (54f), who I get along really well with. This coworker is Nepalese and I am a white woman. In the past she’s been kind enough to bring in different food from her culture for us all to try.

I have zero problem with her, or anyone else, bringing in food from their culture and I’ve really enjoyed some of the dishes and sweets she’s brought- especially the barfi she brought in earlier this year for Diwali. My workplace has lots of different cultures and I usually don’t care what anyone else brings to lunch, at least until this situation.