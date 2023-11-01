Woman asks family to exclude partner from Christmas gifts, 'you can't preach a rule if you wont apply it.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA (F37) for asking my family to not give my partner (M33) gifts for Xmas?"

My partner and I visit his mother on xmas day every year (8 years) and bring my son with us. My MIL always gives my son some cash for xmas, in turn i buy her chocolates, candles etc.

This year, my mother can actually have guests over for xmas. She used to live in a tiny apartment and just came to my home for xmas, but this year is the 1st time in 10 years shes been in a home big enough to have guests, so she really wants to host a xmas for a change. My partner made it clear he doesnt want to go, asked what the point in going was then said "fine I'll go but I really don't want to." (a little backhanded IMO).