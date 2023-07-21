Woman asks friend to replace $1,300 TV that her unattended kid broke; AITA?

Kids are famously destructive, and sacrificing some household items is always a risk when inviting guests into your home...

Still, what do you do when your friend's kid breaks your brand new, very expensive item? So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about her friend's refusal to pay her back, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my friend to pay for a TV her kid broke?

I (25F) have a daughter who just turned 4 years old. I had a small party with some of her daycare friends for her 4th birthday, and I also invited my best friend (26f) and her 5 year old daughter to come.

My friend and her daughter showed up about 30 mins before the party was suppose to start, and she also brought her 14 month old daughter, which I was fine with. When they got there her 5 year old daughter and my daughter went into her room to play.