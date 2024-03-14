Woman asks husband to choose: 'me or your best friend,' 'I felt like I was losing my home.' AITA?

veerkanch489 said:

NTA. It was fine at first that Rachel wanted to just be a supportive figure and help out. But she is now taking quality time away between your husband, your child, and you. Dropping by unannounced is odd, especially if this is a repetitive occurrence. I think your husband was fine until he got mad at you for poitning this out and making it a big argument unless you said something very hostile, which I don't think it is okay to assume. Alex taking Rachel's side in this is pretty bad imo.