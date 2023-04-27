Woman asks husband to file police report against deceased FIL so they can buy house.

Saving to buy your first home is a daunting task. Finances are complicated and volatile; people sometimes get dirty to make it work. How much should I put down, what is affordable, and what's a reasonable interest rate are all questions new buyers will ask themselves.
She writes:
My husband (m30) and I (f27) are preparing to buy our first home. We both work full time, making above minimum wage, but not enough that either of us can get a home with our single income.
Yesterday, in a conversation with the bank, we were informed that there are four collection accounts in my husband's name, all going back to 2018: power, internet, and two credit cards. After a few hours, we could link each of these accounts to his father's previous address. The bill is just shy of $6,000.