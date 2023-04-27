Woman asks husband to file police report against deceased FIL so they can buy house.

Saving to buy your first home is a daunting task. Finances are complicated and volatile; people sometimes get dirty to make it work. How much should I put down, what is affordable, and what's a reasonable interest rate are all questions new buyers will ask themselves.

On a popular Reddit thread, one woman asks if she's wrong to file a police report against her deceased FIL to ensure she gets money to buy her first home.

She writes:

My husband (m30) and I (f27) are preparing to buy our first home. We both work full time, making above minimum wage, but not enough that either of us can get a home with our single income.