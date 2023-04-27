Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks husband to file police report against deceased FIL so they can buy house.

Woman asks husband to file police report against deceased FIL so they can buy house.

Shenuque Tissera
Apr 27, 2023 | 3:17 PM
ADVERTISING

Saving to buy your first home is a daunting task. Finances are complicated and volatile; people sometimes get dirty to make it work. How much should I put down, what is affordable, and what's a reasonable interest rate are all questions new buyers will ask themselves.

On a popular Reddit thread, one woman asks if she's wrong to file a police report against her deceased FIL to ensure she gets money to buy her first home.

She writes:

My husband (m30) and I (f27) are preparing to buy our first home. We both work full time, making above minimum wage, but not enough that either of us can get a home with our single income.

Yesterday, in a conversation with the bank, we were informed that there are four collection accounts in my husband's name, all going back to 2018: power, internet, and two credit cards. After a few hours, we could link each of these accounts to his father's previous address. The bill is just shy of $6,000.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content