Woman asks if she was wrong to ditch BF after he invited his 'bros' on road trip.

Setting boundaries and expectations in your relationship is essential. If you want to go on a vacation with your partner without their friends tagging along, that is a fair boundary. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to bail on her vacation after her boyfriend tried to trick her.

AITA for turning around in my car when I saw that my boyfriend brought his friends with him to go on a trip with us?

I f30 am dating my boyfriend "Smith" m39 for 8+ months. We planned to go on a road trip, but it couldn't happen because he insisted that we let his two friends tag along.

He brought it up again and promised he won't ask me to let him bring his friends with him since (1) I'm paying for the expenses. and (2) It's my car. (3) I wanted us to go alone for once without having his friends tag along. (4) I don't want to pay for his friends.

