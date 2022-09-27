Woman asks if it was wrong to not pay the bill for fiancé's cancer survivor friend.

If you're struggling, your friends will come to your aid if you ask for help. At least good friends would be more than happy to be there for you. On a popular Reddit thread, one woman's generosity is tested by her fiancé's friend.

AITA for leaving the restaurant when my fiance told me to pay for his friend's meal just because he had cancer?

Congrats to Steve!

So, my f28 fiance Jack, m30 has a friend Steve, m33 who had cancer but is now doing better. He's one of Jack's closest friends, and Jack was there for him all the way to the end of treatment. Steve started going out to socialize again which is great!

The cancer card has been played.

However, Whenever we go out, Jack will expect me to pay for Steve's meals or drinks using the excuse of "he had cancer; show some empathy." We went to an electronics shop once, and Jack told me to pay for Steve's purchases because "he's had cancer." I sucked it up once and twice but then told him I couldn't do it anymore.