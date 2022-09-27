Woman asks if it was wrong to not pay the bill for fiancé's cancer survivor friend.

AITA for leaving the restaurant when my fiance told me to pay for his friend's meal just because he had cancer?
So, my f28 fiance Jack, m30 has a friend Steve, m33 who had cancer but is now doing better. He's one of Jack's closest friends, and Jack was there for him all the way to the end of treatment. Steve started going out to socialize again which is great!
However, Whenever we go out, Jack will expect me to pay for Steve's meals or drinks using the excuse of "he had cancer; show some empathy." We went to an electronics shop once, and Jack told me to pay for Steve's purchases because "he's had cancer." I sucked it up once and twice but then told him I couldn't do it anymore.
He emphasized the fact that Steve had cancer and reminded me of how his financial status was affected and so "we" should help from time to time. But funny how I'm always the one paying.