Woman asks if she was wrong to be 'petty' about BF's brother's 'fake' wedding.

Is a wedding still worth attending if it's not a "real" wedding?

When a conflicted on-the-fence wedding guest decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As#hole" about whether or not they should attend a post-wedding wedding, people were ready to judge.

AITA for popping my BF's bubble & being petty about his brother's upcoming wedding?

My partner and I (both 30s) are gearing up for his brother's (30M) wedding next year. My partner is Best Man so he's recently been stressing about planning the bachelor party and being gone during critical events at work.

I'm not in the wedding party so all I've had to worry about is what to wear. I don't get the chance to dress up often so I was going to pick up a dress I love but had no reason to buy otherwise (a bit of a splurge for me, but would have been worth it for their wedding).