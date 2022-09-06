Woman asks if it was wrong to call cops on lying husband for stealing son's bike

Is it wrong to get your 18-year-old kid a $7k motorcycle for their birthday? These two parents disagree on a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit.

AITA for calling the Police on my husband after I found that he was hiding my son's motorcycle?

OP loves her son.

I got my son a $7k motorcycle for his 18th birthday this past June. My son is obsessed with automobiles and loves motorcycles. In his room, he has plenty of models and posters of motorcycles of all types. His biological dad passed away when he was just twelve, now I'm married to my current husband, and he has kids of his own.

Step aside evil step-mom and welcome the bad step-dad!

My husband has always been against my son's interest in motorcycles. This caused tension between him and my son, so I told him to stop complaining. He thinks I'm encouraging him to be reckless, distracting him from school and, by extension, his future, and spoiling him and blowing away money by spending 7k on a motorcycle.