Woman asks if she was petty to insult co-worker for implying breasts got her promoted.

AITA for how I responded when my co-worker told me that the reason I got a promotion was because of my breast size?
So, I f33 been working in this company for three years. After years of long shifts, working on weekends, and going the extra mile. The company finally gave me a promotion. When my coworkers heard they were confused. Some pointed out that they've been with the company longer and worked harder. I ignored their comments since they were just "venting."
However, There's one co-worker named "Michael" who joined us yesterday during lunch break and started venting about his demotion. I stayed quiet til he brought up my promotion and flat out said, "that the reason I got a promotion was because of my breast size."
I was shocked I almost dropped my cup. I looked around and everyone was staring. I responded, "And the reason you got a demotion was because of your brain size!!!". His face went pale, and people were laughing. He was pissed beyond belief. He turned around and walked out.