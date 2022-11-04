"I went to a wedding alone because my GF took forever to get ready, am I a jerk?"

Every relationship has someone that gets ready quickly and somebody that takes forever. If you're thinking, "my relationship doesn't have that," then you're the one that takes too long. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman has had enough of her girlfriend not being ready on time.

AITA for leaving my girlfriend behind because she was taking too long to get ready?

I (f24) have a girlfriend "Hannah" (f26). We were friends in college and reconnected and have been dating for around seven months.

A few days ago, it was my cousin's wedding, and everyone was allowed a plus-one, including myself. I asked Hannah if she wanted to go with me, and she agreed; she's a huge social butterfly and loves big events.

