Woman asks if she was wrong to make her partner re-do his proposal; AITA?

It's hard not to dream about the perfect, romantic, down-on-one-knee surrounded by rose petals proposal, but sometimes life can get in the way of the cinematic moment...

So, when a conflicted engaged woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As&hole' about her partner's first flop of a proposal, the juryo of

AITA I make my boyfriend propose a second time because the first wasn't good enough?

I recently saw a complaint from an entiled woman complaining about the quality of her boyfriend's proposal. I too have a story about a proposal that I thought was unsatisfactory and I was wondering if I had been the a%shole in that scenario as well.

Back when my now husband and I where dating we had been discussing getting married. At this point in the story we had been together for 3-4 years. After many long talks we decided we should stop procrastinating and finally tie the knot.