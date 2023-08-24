Woman asks if she'd be wrong to bail on housesitting gig that was not 'as advertised.'

Housesitting can be an easy, breezy gig, but what happens when you're not only sharing the house with the pets you're watching, but also a cursed coven of insects and rodents?

So, when a conflicted housesitter decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to back out of a gig, people were ready to weigh in on this saga.

AITA (Am I the a&hole) for bailing on a housesitting job that was not “as advertised?'

I (19F) have been housesitting for a few years now, mostly for family friends and coworkers. I typically charge $40/night and recently took up a housesitting gig for my dearest coworker while she (50+F) and her husband travelled abroad in the UK.

She advertised the job as though I would be staying in a nice house in a small town with her two dogs, who could remain in the yard for a majority of the day so I could go out and about and was not trapped in the house.