Woman asks if she's wrong to ask BF to defend her when his friends say sexist things.

Shenuque Tissera
Jun 2, 2023 | 1:25 PM
The world is changing. It is now socially unacceptable for people to use words traditionally used to harm a sub-group of people. This extends beyond race now to sexuality and gender. Not being able to use these words has literally 0 impacts on the people who can't use them. Unfortunately, there are still folks who don't agree with this concept.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman gets upset with her boyfriend when he refuses to defend her from his friend.

She writes:

For context, I am a 31F living with my boyfriend 'Mike' who is 34. Mike has a friend 'Victor' who comes over a lot. Yesterday, Victor came over to watch baseball with Mike. Victor asked me to pass him a beer, so I passed one over, but I dropped it. It didn't crack open, but he said, 'Nice one, b*tch.'

I was honestly shocked and said excuse me? He started laughing, and Mike joined in. I was very uncomfortable and genuinely didn't know what to say. I told Victor that I didn't appreciate him calling me a b*tch. He got super defensive and said he was saying it 'jokingly.'

