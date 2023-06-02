Woman asks if she's wrong to ask BF to defend her when his friends say sexist things.

The world is changing. It is now socially unacceptable for people to use words traditionally used to harm a sub-group of people. This extends beyond race now to sexuality and gender. Not being able to use these words has literally 0 impacts on the people who can't use them. Unfortunately, there are still folks who don't agree with this concept.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman gets upset with her boyfriend when he refuses to defend her from his friend.

She writes:

For context, I am a 31F living with my boyfriend 'Mike' who is 34. Mike has a friend 'Victor' who comes over a lot. Yesterday, Victor came over to watch baseball with Mike. Victor asked me to pass him a beer, so I passed one over, but I dropped it. It didn't crack open, but he said, 'Nice one, b*tch.'