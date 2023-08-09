Wife asks if it's 'selfish' to tell husband it's his turn to 'sacrifice' his career.

Choosing when and how to give up key moments of our professional life in order to care for children can be a tense topic for couples, co-parents, or anyone who is succesfully 'doing it all'...

So, when a conflicted wife and mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about 'sacrificing' their careers to care for the family, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my husband that it’s his turn to “sacrifice” his career?

15 years ago my first child was born, at the time I was working in a job that was 7am-9pm and my husband had about the same hours.

When our child was born she was sick and the doctor told us that while she will be able to live a somewhat normal life as long as she will have regular treatment and check ups.

It was a clear to both of us that we will not be able to manage it along with our jobs and decided that one of us will have to quit.