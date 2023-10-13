Woman calls disabled person 'gross' after demanding their medical information.

So, I smiled as politely as I could manage, and this is where I may have been in the wrong. I started asking her about her last GYN visit. Were the stirrups too high? Did she have to do that awkward shimmy/scoot down the table? Was the speculum cold? Did the PAP smear hurt, the usual questions? If she felt entitled to my answers, I should be entitled to hers, right?

Well, she threw an absolute fit. She started screaming and yelling that I was gross, a pervert, and so on. Her group tried to calm her down, and one of them told me I should've just been polite and answered her questions.