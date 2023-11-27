Woman asks the men to help clean up after Thanksgiving dinner, 'I have a victim complex.' AITA?

My (42f) husband (37m) and I were invited to his sister’s house for Thanksgiving. I love to cook and entertain so I volunteered to make a lot of dishes. Other people brought food also.
I cooked for two days straight and today, the morning of Thanksgiving, I suggested to my husband that he should gather up all the men to clean the kitchen after the shared meal, since literally only the women were the ones who cooked and prepared everything. Divide and conquer, if you will. He agreed to do so.
We had a great meal. After dinner, everyone sat around chatting with coffee and were having a good time. At some point, the men all transitioned to the living room to watch football while the women began helping my sister-in-law clean her kitchen.
The kitchen connects to the living room so it was evident what was going on. On the way home, I asked my husband what happened and why he didn’t pitch in to help with the clean up. He said I have a victim complex and I’m choosing to be in a bad mood.
I told him I’m not in a bad mood, I am just bringing up what was previously discussed and agreed upon, and asked him if he thought it was fair. He then proceeded to tell me how there are certain jobs he has to do because he has testicles. I said that’s not the point here, I am not talking about prior situations or arguments, just this evening in particular.
Am I the ahole for thinking that all the people (in this case, all the men of the family) who contributed nothing to the meal should have a hand in cleaning it up afterwards?
Amazing-Wash2259 said:
If you didn't cook you gotta clean. It's called teamwork and helping someone you love.
metalmuncher88 said:
NTA. If I acted like this my wife would tell me to get takeout and eat by myself next year.
Awesome-avocado said:
NTA. You had an agreement he ignored it and then tried to throw in your face other things he does. The audacity! Throw away the whole man. If that isn’t an option make it clear that he is in charge of both cooking and cleaning for Christmas and stick to it! If you keep allowing him to push you over it’s never going to change!
isdelightful said:
NTA and I would die on this hill. I would NEVER offer to help host a party that benefits him again. Anecdotally, my husband made everything for thanksgiving bc he loves to cook, and he refused any offers of help. So I put all the leftovers away and cleaned up everything. It’s only fair!
Ok-Ease-8423 said:
NTA but a better idea could have been to have a conversation with the women after the dinner like “hey, we’ve all been busting our butts cooking for days, the men need to clean up!” Then everyone grab a glass of wine and together let the men know they’re on clean up duty! Then sit down and kick your feet up.
carelesswords said:
Gender aside, whoever doesn't cook should clean. However, his willingness to deflect, push back, and shirk an agreed upon responsibility is troubling and might be worth some further discussion, especially if this is a repeated pattern of behavior.
After all, how can you build and manage a life and household together with this sort of behavior? Sorry about this, OP. Hope you were able to enjoy your time with loved ones, anyway. NTA.