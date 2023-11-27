Woman asks the men to help clean up after Thanksgiving dinner, 'I have a victim complex.' AITA?

"AITAH for asking the men to clean after Thanksgiving dinner?"

My (42f) husband (37m) and I were invited to his sister’s house for Thanksgiving. I love to cook and entertain so I volunteered to make a lot of dishes. Other people brought food also.

I cooked for two days straight and today, the morning of Thanksgiving, I suggested to my husband that he should gather up all the men to clean the kitchen after the shared meal, since literally only the women were the ones who cooked and prepared everything. Divide and conquer, if you will. He agreed to do so.

We had a great meal. After dinner, everyone sat around chatting with coffee and were having a good time. At some point, the men all transitioned to the living room to watch football while the women began helping my sister-in-law clean her kitchen.