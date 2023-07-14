Woman asks parents why her wedding gift was smaller than her sister's; AITA?

Is it fair to base your decision of how much money to give your newly-wedded children on the 'lifestyle they chose?'

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her wedding gift from her parents, people were ready to hear all the juicy family gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my parents why my wedding gift was significantly smaller than my sister’s?

My husband and I (28M, 28F) got married recently, and my sister (31F) and I were discussing the wedding after returning from the honeymoon. We are very fortunate to have grown up in a household where my parents made very good money.

They were generous with us, but raised my sister and I to be hard-working and not dependent on them as adults. My sister and I both do well financially as does her husband (36M).