Woman asks plus-size roommate to not sit on couch. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her roommate, she asks the internet:

"AITA for asking my plus-size roommate not to sit on my lounge?"

I’m current sharing my flatmate (F30) who moved in with me (F31) after her partner left her and took all her stuff. I invited her to move in with me in my flat, and that’s been fantastic. She pays her share in rent, and does her share of tidying up, and is a generally decent person.

She is an obese girl, and that’s not an issue, except that I’ve noticed that over the course of her living with me that my new furniture is starting to wear out really fast, specifically where she sits. Its not even been a year since she’s moved in, and I’ve noticed the living room furniture looking worse for wear.