Woman asks SIL to stop calling her husband 'daddy,' 'he's my person.' AITA?

My husband (53m( and I (40f) have been married for two years, I’m his second wife and we have no kids together, but he has one (28f) from his previous marriage. His parents have a beach house that everyone spends time at and we’re usually all there around the same time due to school break schedules.
My SIL 50f and BIL 50m (husbands brother) were there, along with my husband and I and a few other people including my husband’s kid (28f). We were all sitting around the table drinking and playing games when my SIL starts calling her husband “Daddy."
Understandable, they’ve got two kids together, she probably uses this term around their house. A few minutes go by, and I hear her yelling at MY husband, calling him “Daddy” trying to get his attention. I immediately mention to her that I find that weird and to please not call him that.
Later I find out through my husbands daughter (28f) that on a different occasion SIL was talking to (daughter 28f) and said “I love (OP) but your dad, he’s my person." AITA for thinking something untoward is going through SIL’s mind? Should I confront SIL and ask her to clarify what she means by using these terms?
Select_Fisherman6699 said:
GIRL. SIL literally admitted to wanting your husband, absolutely not. And her calling your husband daddy is weird af, and I don’t understand why BIL doesn’t have a problem with that, and your husband needs to immediately establish boundaries with her, he should be the one telling her to stop, not you.
wishingforarainyday said:
NTA. Have you asked your husband why she would do that? This sounds like an affair happening or she’s hoping for one.
RefrigeratorRare4463 said:
NTA, her "person" should be her husband. Your husband is your person.
Noodlebat83 said:
The heck??!! NTA. That’s just gross and she needs to back way off.
RefrigeratorRare4463 said:
Sea-Duck2400 said:
NTA. But the question is what’s your BIL’s opinion about this?
Individual_Metal_983 said:
SIL is entirely inappropriate. I'm surprised your BIL doesn't have an issue with her behavior. NTA.