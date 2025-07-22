Woman asks SIL to stop calling her husband 'daddy,' 'he's my person.' AITA?

"AITA for asking my sister-in-law not to call my husband 'Daddy?'"

My husband (53m( and I (40f) have been married for two years, I’m his second wife and we have no kids together, but he has one (28f) from his previous marriage. His parents have a beach house that everyone spends time at and we’re usually all there around the same time due to school break schedules.

My SIL 50f and BIL 50m (husbands brother) were there, along with my husband and I and a few other people including my husband’s kid (28f). We were all sitting around the table drinking and playing games when my SIL starts calling her husband “Daddy."