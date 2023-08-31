Sister asks bride to 'chill' on adding expenses to bachelorette, '$130 dinner;' AITA?

Being in a wedding can add up when you include a destination bachelorette party, a bridal shower, the wedding gift, the bridesmaid dress and the travel expenses for the wedding day...

While everyone wants the bride to relax and enjoy this exciting time in her life, it's not always in everyone's budget to buy six outfits they'll never wear again that have "Bride Squad" stamped on them.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As&hole" about her sister's bachelorette party expectations, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA for telling my sister to chill on adding expenses to her bachelorette trip?

My sister’s (24f) bachelorette trip is getting way out of hand. My wife (25f) is in her wedding party and will be attending the trip. When the trip was first planned there was a total cost of around $500.