Woman asks if she'd be a 'terrible friend' for skipping luxury destination wedding.

I work a stable job and can afford my everyday expenses comfortably, but splurging on an extravagant destination wedding just isn't feasible for me at this point in my life. Moreover, I have other financial goals, such as saving for a down payment on a house, that I need to prioritize.

When Sarah asked if I would be attending, I expressed my genuine happiness for her but explained my financial constraints and regretfully declined. I assured her that I would be there in spirit and would celebrate with them during their reception back home.

Sarah didn't take my refusal well and accused me of not caring enough about our friendship to make an effort. She argued that if I truly valued our friendship, I would find a way to be present on her special day.