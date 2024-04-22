Woman asks if she's wrong to 'abandon' teen stepdaughter on family trips. AITA? 'She can't stand me.' UPDATED

Ebechops said:

NTA- You're missing a trick. You know who agrees with you- Rachel. You go to her and you say "Look lass, I get it. You didn't pick me, there are other things any healthy sensible 15 year old wants to be doing with their time like being with their friends, and I hate being used to torture you. We both want the same thing, so how about we go to your dad together and tell him we're on the same page here? He wants us to bond, if he sees we're on the same side here he might let up! Then we can get on with live-and-let-living peacefully?"