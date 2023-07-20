Woman asks if she 'ruined' cousin's wedding by bringing service dog of 'scary breed.'

Making a toddler cry usually isn't the goal for attending a wedding, but sometimes you simply must...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to bring her service dog to a wedding, people were dying for the doggy details.

AITA for bringing my service dog to a wedding when I know he's a 'scary' breed?

I 20F have a service dog for pancreatic attacks (I have hypoglycemia unawareness, I'm not not diabetic) his name is Angel and he's a Dobermann.

I love him so much and he helps me avoid passing out and alerts when I need to eat sugar, he's playful and has never bitten anyone, though he looks a bit imposing, he has been properly trained and is a real service animal. His tasks keep me safe and prevent me from getting hurt.