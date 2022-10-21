Woman asks if she's wrong to change her mind about splitting vacation costs equally.

Splitting up the costs of a vacation with a big group is an extreme sport in Venmo, SplitWise, finding an ATM, or surrendering all your cash because none of your friends can remember to include the tax and the tip when they determine what they owe...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the budget on a vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for changing my mind about splitting the cost of our group vacation equally?

Myself (32) and my husband (35) are friends with two other couples and we have been taking group vacations for a few years now.

We are all teachers except for my husband who is a welder. We don't take every single vacation together or anything like that. But for one week every summer we go somewhere as a group. We obviously skipped 2020/21.

It is a great way for us to reconnect and decompress. I have always left my kids with my parents and the other couples have arranged their own child care.