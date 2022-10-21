Woman asks if she's wrong to change her mind about splitting vacation costs equally.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the budget on a vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Myself (32) and my husband (35) are friends with two other couples and we have been taking group vacations for a few years now.
We are all teachers except for my husband who is a welder. We don't take every single vacation together or anything like that. But for one week every summer we go somewhere as a group. We obviously skipped 2020/21.
It is a great way for us to reconnect and decompress. I have always left my kids with my parents and the other couples have arranged their own child care.
We got together this last weekend to decide what we were going to do for next summer. We decided that we were going to Florida. It is cheaper and less crowded in the summer believe it or not. And all of us can deal with the heat.